Coronavirus to be launched in Pakistan under the auspices of CPEC 

Government spokespersons have said hysteria being caused by the spread of Coronavirus is unfounded as the deadly disease is being launched in Pakistan under the banner of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A late addition to the CPEC project, the virus is expected to be a never before seen phenomenon that will finally bring the reality the one belt one road initiative of the Chinese.

“People are worried about Coronavirus, but there is no reason to worry, because when the disease does arrive in Pakistan, it will be a CPEC project and bring boundless business and monet into the country” said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan.

According to details, coronavirus is first being tested by the Chinese domestically, and then they will bring it across the border and into Pakistan, where it is expected to change up the entire landscape. “This is in fact a very good investment opportunity” said Awan. “We urge everyone to look at this in the light that it deserves to be looked at. Long live Pak-China friendship.”

Meanwhile, incarcerated former PML-N Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal, has sent out a message from custody saying that the Coronavirus was actually an initiative of the PML-N government, and that the PTI was simply taking credit for their work.

“This is typical of them, changing names on groundbreaking plates. But the public knows that it was Mian Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N that got this going” said the message.