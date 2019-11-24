US stance on CPEC will have no impact on project: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday reiterated that America’s stance on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would have no impact on the project.

Speaking to reporters in Multan, Qureshi said that Pakistan does not agree with the views expressed by United States (US) diplomat Alice Wells. He was referring to a recent statement by Wells, the US State Department South Asia affairs in charge, in which she had warned that CPEC would further add to Pakistan’s debt burden. She had also added that the multi-billion-dollar CPEC would take a toll on Pakistan’s economy at the time of repayments and dividend in the coming years.

“Pakistan does not agree with that view. We have rejected that view,” Qureshi said while adding “we do not think that the burden of CPEC will increase our debt burden. Pakistan’s total debt burden is $74 billion of which CPEC is $4.9billion”.

“To say that CPEC is increasing our debt servicing is incorrect whereas the second phase of the development project has been launched,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said CPEC is the government’s first priority and that Pakistan does not agree with America’s concerns regarding the project.

In a tweet, Awan said, “This great corridor will open new paths for economic development and prosperity in the entire region, not just for Pakistan and China”.

The premier’s special assistant also said that the project is a surety of our economic development and that the nation can depend on the project.

“China is our close friend and has stood by us during every trying time,” she emphasised.