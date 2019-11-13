Shehbaz calls ‘important’ PML-N meeting on Thursday

LAHORE: As the government and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) deadlock on the removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the no-fly list persists, party president Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an important meeting of the PML-N over the issue.

Following the meeting, the PML-N chief will also address an important press conference to discuss the situation arising out of the government’s refusal to let Nawaz off the Exit Control List.

The development comes a few hours after the government announced that it was issuing one-time permission to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment for four weeks.