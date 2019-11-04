Govt releases stamp to mark 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak

ISLAMABAD: The government has released commemorative postage stamps to mark the 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak – the founder of Sikhism.

With the image of Gurdwara Janam Asthan and worth Rs8, the stamps can be used commonly.

After the approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed directed the Pakistan Post to issue a stamp in connection with the birth anniversary.

The stamps will be available for sale on Saturday and the Pakistan Post will establish a post office at Kartarpur complex to facilitate Sikh pilgrims. Another post office will also be opened in Nankana Sahib.

Moreover, these stamps will be provided in 192 member countries of the Universal Postal Union.

On Oct 29, the government issued commemorative coin to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The Sikh pilgrims, during their visit to the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib this month, will be able to buy the coin worth Rs50.

Prime Minister Imran will inaugurate the project on November 9, three days before the 550th birth anniversary Baba Guru Nanak that will be celebrated on November 12.

In October, he also laid the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib.

Khan, in a message shared on social media, had reiterated that the work on the Kartarpur Corridor entered the last stage.

He had further mentioned that Sikhs from all countries would be able to travel to the world’s largest Gurdwara. “This Gurdwara will strengthen local economy […] many jobs will also be created in traveling, religious tourism and hospitality sectors,” he had stated. “Buddhists have also been coming to visit different religious spots in Pakistan.”

While Sikh pilgrims do not need a visa for Pakistan; however they are required to obtain a permit before their departure.

The shrine is about 4 km (2-1/2 miles) from the border. The crossing and corridor – including a road, bridge over the Ravi River and immigration office – will replace a drawn-out visa process and circuitous journey through Pakistan.

Pakistan had accepted India’s demand for facilitating visa-free movement of 5,000 Sikh pilgrims per day, and now they will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur.

In November last year, Prime Minister Imran laid the foundation stone for the corridor, months after he assumed office. India’s cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu and other officials had attended the ceremony. The Sikh minority in India has long sought easier access to the temple, which is just over the border in Pakistan.