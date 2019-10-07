Gen Bajwa, US senators discuss Kashmir situation

RAWALPINDI: United States (US) Senators Christopher Van Hollen and Maggie Hassan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, matters pertaining to regional security and the Afghan peace process were discussed during the meeting.

The Kashmir issue and the current situation in the held valley also came under discussion.

On the occasion, the US senators hailed the efforts of Pakistan for peace and stability in the region.

General Bajwa thanked the senators for support on resolving the Kashmir cause and appreciating efforts of Pakistan for peaceful Afghanistan. Both sides stressed the importance of a strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Pakistan in and beyond security cooperation.