Sikhs holding foreign passports to get 45-day multiple Pakistani visa

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Saturday announced that the federal government has decided to issue 45-day multiple visa to Sikhs having foreign passport other than the Indian passports.

While talking to a delegation led by Minister for Minorities’ Affairs and Human Rights Punjab Ejaz Alam and Minority MPA Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh, Sarwar said that as per promise made in the first International Sikh Convention, issuance of multiple visas for Sikh pilgrims holding foreign passports other than the Indian passports is going to be started.

Sarwar said that historical steps are being taken for arrangements to celebrate the 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak and 10,000 Sikhs will simultaneously arrive in Pakistan for very first time. PM Imran Khan will inaugurate Kartarpur corridor in second week of November under any circumstances.