Premier jets off to Saudi Arabia on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday left for a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, ahead of his trip to New York for the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

According to a press release by the Prime Minister Office (PMO), the premier will discuss the “grave situation” in occupied Kashmir following the Indian government’s decision to strip the region of its special status on Aug 5. The Valley has since been under a strict government-imposed lockdown and communications blackout.

The press release said that the Prime Minister Imran has been in “regular contact” with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the dispute.

The prime minister has, as part of his efforts to draw the international community’s attention towards the situation in the Kashmir Valley, called the crown prince earlier this month to brief him over the situation in the region.

As a result of his efforts to internalise the issue, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and UAE visited Islamabad earlier this month and discussed the situation in occupied Kashmir in their meetings with the prime minister, army chief and foreign minister.

The statement further read that the leadership of both countries will also discuss ways to strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, during the premier’s visit.