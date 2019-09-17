Gold nose pins worth Rs2m recovered from PIA air hostess

An air hostess of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was caught smuggling 380 grams of gold nose pins worth over Rs2 million at the Islamabad airport on Tuesday.

The recovery was made from the PIA staffer during check-in for a UK-bound flight.

According to a media report, the air hostess was allowed to board the flight to Birmingham on PIA flight 791 following questioning and seizure of the gold pins.

According to PIA Spokesperson Mashood Tajwar, the air hostess asked the customs at check-in if she could take the gold pins.

“Once they refused to let her take it with her, she herself handed it in and proceeded to board the flight,” he said.