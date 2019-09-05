UAE, Saudi Arabia lend ‘full support’ for resolving Kashmir dispute

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Ahmed Al-Jubeir and the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan have assured complete support “to resolve the situation created by India’s unilateral steps in occupied Kashmir”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The assurance came as Pakistan urged the international community to push India into halting and reversing its illegal and aggressive policies and postures in occupied Kashmir.

The visiting ministers’, who are on a one-day official visit to Pakistan, called upon with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi. According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest including growing bilateral ties and the security situation in the region came under discussion.

The foreign ministers appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region. In turn, General Bajwa said that Pakistan is proud of its “special strategic and brotherly relationship” with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

A day earlier, the top diplomats of their respective countries had called upon Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, the prime minister highlighted deep concerns over the worsening human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) because of the month-long complete lockdown and communications blackout in the occupied territory.

He further underscored that India’s actions are a clear violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and international law.