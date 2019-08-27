2 dead, 4 injured in ‘indiscriminate’ Indian shelling across LoC

RAWALPINDI: At least two civilians of Azad Kashmir, including a three-year-old girl, were martyred and three others injured on Tuesday when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

The incident took place in Nekrun Sector, where three houses were also damaged in the cross border attack, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). “Indian Army troops deliberately targeted civil population,” it added.

According to the military’s media wing, the martyred have been identified as Abdul Jalil, 45, and three-year-old Nausheen. The injured have been shifted to hospital.

Neelum valley was last shelled by Indian troops — who had targetted an area ranging from Chilyana to Sharda using cluster bombs — on July 30 and 31, leaving four civilians dead and at least 21 others wounded.

Kel and Gurez sub-valley had however escaped that shelling.

Tuesday’s casualties have raised the civilian death toll in the current year to 37, while the number of injured persons has swelled to over 170.