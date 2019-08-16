PTI govt’s first year is a series of miserable failures, says Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s first year was a series of miserable failures when it comes to governance and policy-making.

In a statement, the former information minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully turned every national success into terminal failure. “The country has gone from one of the most affordable countries in the region to one of the most difficult countries to survive in,” she said.

She said that PM Imran will break his own “world record of compulsive lying” on August 18 when his government would have completed its first year in power. “Over 4.5 million people have been pushed below the poverty line whereas 1.5 million have become jobless. Despite borrowing huge sums from other countries and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government has not completed a single developmental project,” she said.

She said that inflation has spiked from 3 per cent to 13 per cent, growth rate of 5.8 per cent has fallen to under 2 per cent and interest rate has shot up from 5.75 per cent to 14 per cent, which is nothing but catastrophic for the national economy.

She asked how many “paradigm-changing chickens and cattle” were distributed by the government. “The government had promised five million homes and 10 million jobs but it has not delivered on a single promise,” she added.