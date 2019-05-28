Death penalty proposed for child abuse

PM’s Special Adviser on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan proposed that death penalty be fixed for all those involved in child abuse.

He had expressed this resolve during a meeting of the federal cabinet, showing concern over the rise in misuse of internet for child pornography and a subsequent increase in incidents of child abuse.

According to Awan, the prime minister addressed in detail the ministries of human rights, law, and especially the interior ministry, and gave them the responsibility of examining, assessing and analysing the existing juvenile laws regarding sexual violence, sexual exploitation, rape of children, and other violent behaviours.

“All three ministries have been instructed to get together on this, prepare an implementation plan and bring it before the cabinet so that this growing menace can be curbed with an effective law and a mechanism of deterrence as well as awareness can be created,” she said.