US declares senior LeT commander ‘global terrorist’: report

WASHINGTON: The Unit­ed States declared a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Abdul Rehman al-Dakhil, as a ‘global terrorist’ and sanctioned two others as fund collectors for the banned group, a local media house reported.

Moreover, the fund-raisers were identified as Hameed-ul-Hassan and Abdul Jabbar, who allegedly worked for Falah-i-Insaniyat Founda­tion (FIF), which the US regards as a front for the LeT.

The local media report further announced that the accused were all Pakistani nationals.

“Treasury’s designations not only aim to expose and shut down Lashkar-e-Taiba’s financial network but also to curtail its ability to raise funds to carry out violent terrorist attacks,” said Sigal Mandelker, Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

Earlier, the US expressed “deep reservations” over the participation of terrorist-affiliated individuals in the July 25 elections in Pakistan. The State Department, however, also felicitated Pakistani voters for rejecting extremist candidates.

The State Department described Dakhil as a long-time LeT member and an operational leader and accused him of carrying out terror attacks in India between 1997 and 2001, after which he shifted to West Asia.

He was captured in Iraq in 2004 by British forces and spent 10 years in US custody in Iraq and Afghanistan before being transferred to Pakistan in 2014, the State Department said.