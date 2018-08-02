Iran terminates 80MW electricity transmission to Balochistan’s coastal areas

ISLAMABAD: Senate Committee on Power on Thursday was informed that Iran has terminated transmission of 80MW of electricity that it provides to the coastal areas of Pakistan.

It was reported by the Power Division officials that “Iran has stopped exporting electricity to other countries due to the heatwave and the resultant load shedding in the country.”

This has affected the supply of electricity on the Makran coast, including Gwadar, Panjgur and Pasni.

The committee, chaired by Senator Fida Mohammad, was also informed that ‘the losses from Lakhra coal power project have so far reached Rs12 billion and that it was still running in losses, amounting to approximately Rs400 million a year’.

The committee was further informed that “K-Electric is being provided 650MW of electricity and that all matters between K-Electric and the federal government have been settled.”

Moreover, the Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) officials briefed them about the power theft situation in the area and said, ” Of the total 494 feeders of the distribution company, line losses in around 300 were over 80 per cent.”

“Rangers have been employed to prevent theft and that they will be provided compensation for their services,” Sepco officials added.