KP govt notifies three new tehsils, one subdivision in Kohistan

ABBOTTABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday notified three new tehsils and one subdivision in Kohistan

Kohistan comprises eight tehsils and three districts where Sue is also notified as a subdivision. The three new Tehsils were Bhasha, Bankar and Bateera while Subdivision Sue would comprise 16 village councils said the

The provincial government has created new districts and tehsils in Kohistan purely on political bases. The Kohistan is low population area where according to the 2017 census 784711 people are residing which has only one seat in the national and three in the provincial

During the year 2017 following the agreement between PTI and JUI-F MPA from PK- 62 Kohistan Maulana Asmatullah had resigned from his constituency after the creation of new district and tehsils in

District Kohistan was a stronghold of JUI-F, from last three decades they have dominated in Kohistan’s politics, but after the distribution of district Kohistan in three parts Kohistan Upper district, Kohistan Lower district and Kolai and Palas sub-divisions have changed the scenario.