Iqra Aziz and Fahad Hussain settle dispute involving breach of contract

Earlier in the month, TV actor Iqra Aziz had been served with a legal notice for breaching her contract with the talent agency that allegedly launched her career.

On May 7, Fahad Hussain, the CEO of Citrus Talent alleged that Iqra had breached an exclusivity clause in her contract and signed up for a project through Maida Azmat of Lahore-based Mint PR and Image Consultancy “despite the fact that Iqra and Maida were repeatedly reminded about the contractual obligations of Iqra towards Citrus Talent.” However, Iqra denied all allegations put forward by Fahad and her lawyers responded with a legal notice.

But now it appears that the two have sorted their differences and have made peace. A video posted to Iqra’s Instagram shows both the parties together with the caption, “We want to thank our lawyers for mediating between us and resolving our issues which arose due to miscommunication and misunderstandings. Also, we have both mutually decided to continue working with each other in the future. So, guys, we are back with a bang!!!”

Fahad also shared the same video with the same caption. Have to add that it’s wonderful to see both the parties sort out their differences maturely.

Moreso, all social media posts in which both the parties spoke of their grievances have been taken down.