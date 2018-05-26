Sindh govt bans burials in Makli cemetery

The Sindh government on Friday imposed a ban on the burial and entrance of vehicles in the Makli necropolis in Thatta district.

The notification was issued by the Home Secretary Qazi Shahid on Thursday. The measure has been taken to protect the archaeological site which is on the world heritage list.

In October 2013, Dr Kaleemullah Lashari, who has been documenting Makli since 1985, revealed that there are not necessarily a million graves in the protected heritage site – a fact which could mean that perhaps it is not the largest necropolis in the world.