NAB chief approves probe into Multan Metro

The accountability watchdog on Wednesday approved launching a probe into purchasing land for the Multan Metro Bus Project (MMBP), illegally.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, during an Executive Board Meeting (EBM), approved an investigation into the mass transit project and demanded that records pertaining to the project be presented for investigation.

The meeting authorized another inquiry against Multan Waste Management Company Caretaker Managing Director Imran Noor, HR Manager Aamir Maqbool and others. They have been accused of illegal appointment of Imran Noor as the chief financial advisor by abusing authority, inflicting losses of Rs104 million to the national exchequer.

In December, 2017, NAB chief had ordered investigation into the alleged corruption in MMBP after a Senate panel had decided to expand the scope of its investigation into alleged corruption of $17.5 million in MMBP and the transfer of money abroad, as fresh details revealed a link between a top official of China-based Yabaite Techn­o­logy Company Limited and the Yabaite Pakistan Construction Group Private Limited. NAB also approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to ask for complete records of the MMBP after initiating a probe.