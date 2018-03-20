First look of Sohai Ali Abro’s ‘Motorcycle Girl’ revealed

LAHORE: The first look of Pakistani actress Sohai Ali Abro’s upcoming film Motorcycle Girl based on the life of Pakistani motorcyclist Zenith Irfan has been revealed.

Taking to social media, both the lead actor and director of the film, as well as the inspiration behind the film, Zenith Irfan, shared the poster for the film which is vibrant, fun and quirky. The poster shows Abro, with a half smile on her face, on a motorbike which has a number plate reading “Sorry not sorry.” The mountains can be seen in the backdrop.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Abro wrote, “Aaaaaaaaand here it is here. First look #MotorcycleGirl releasing on the 20th of April 2018 in cinemas near you! Directed by Adnan Sarwar #sorrynotsorry.”

The biopic which is written and directed by Adnan Sarwar of Shah fame had earlier said in a tweet, “Happy to announce the release date of my new film. Motorcycle Girl in cinemas on April 20, 2018. Sohai Ali Abro as Zenith Irfan, the girl who made a bike journey from Lahore to Khunjerab to fulfill her deceased father’s dream and became an icon of women empowerment in the process.”

Speaking about the film, Sarwar had remarked, “The remarkable story of what Zenith did at such a young age caught my attention after Shah and I knew it was the right subject to turn into a film. I have scripted a fictional world around the core true story of her journey and I hope that Motorcycle Girl will help further the cause of women empowerment in Pakistan.”

Sohai commented that it was an absolute honour to play Zenith. “The role of this incredible, empowered female is one that I can relate to and is close to my heart,” she said. “I have always believed in the liberating power of our women, especially considering the taboos we face in our society. I am really happy that a lot of young girls would be able to look up to me for doing something positive and inspiring.”

Zenith Irfan was the first woman to undertake a solo journey across the country’s north “where it’s taboo for women to venture out unaccompanied, let alone riding solo on two wheels.” Her daring adventures, documented via Facebook on her blog as 1 Girl, 2 Wheels, have received tremendous appreciation from the public.

To prepare for her role, Sohai also learnt how to ride a motorcycle and was reportedly making the same journey from Lahore to the breathtaking Khunjarab Pass that Zenith undertook in 2015.

Motorcycle Girl is slated to release on April 20, 2018 and also starres Samina Peerzada, Sarmad Khoosat and Ali Kazmi of Baaghi fame.