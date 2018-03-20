China Southern Airlines to launch regular flight from Urumqi to Lahore in June

BEIJING: China Southern Airlines has announced to launch regular flights between Urumqi, the capital of Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and Lahore in June this year.

Xu Jianmin, vice sales manager of the company’s Xinjiang branch, on Tuesday said that the airline will launch 11 new domestic routes in the region.

According to Pakistan’s state-run wire service, five of the routes will connect regional cities such as Yining, Karamay and Korla with cities in central and southern parts of China.

Urumqi Air, an affiliate of Hainan Airlines, will add six routes in the new summer-autumn aviation season started from Sunday. It plans to operate new international routes to central and western Asian countries.

A record high of more than 21.5 million passengers travelled through Urumqi International Airport, the biggest airport in Xinjiang, in 2017.