JI proposes name of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan as interim PM

KARAK: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer, Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has proposed the name of distinguished nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan as interim Prime Minister (PM) in recognition of his services to the country.

Addressing a large public meeting here on Sunday, he said that Dr Qadeer was an undisputed personality and rendered unforgettable services by building the country’s nuclear bomb. He said that India had honoured her nuclear scientist Abul Kalam by electing him as the country’s president.

On the other hand, he said, General Pervez Musharraf had imposed restrictions on Dr Qadeer under the United States (US) pressure and kept him under detention.

He said that the nuclear scientist’s nomination as interim PM would be a humble tribute to his services to the country and a compensation for the wrong done to him.

The JI chief greeted the Chinese leader Xi Jinping on his re-election as the Chinese president and expressed the hope that his leadership would pave way for further development in the region.

Siraj-ul-Haq urged the electorate to make the upcoming election day into doomsday for corrupt leaders by voting for the leaders known for their love for Islam as this would go a long way in solving their problems in the spheres of education, health, and justice. He said that a change of leadership was essential to end the era of tyranny and exploitation.

He further said that the JI wanted a Khilafat system in the country in which state institutions and the government functionaries were servants of the masses.

Siraj-ul-Haq also stated that the conscience of the assembly members was bought for huge amounts but the JI members could not be won over in the Senate elections.

He said that if the JI came to power, it would grant the unemployed youth an unemployment allowance and old age allowance to the aged.

He also promised free treatment to patients of five major diseases and added that subsidy would be granted on five basic necessities of life.