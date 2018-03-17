Shehbaz Sharif to hold rally in Dera Ghazi Khan today

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rally in Dera Ghazi Khan today.

The preparations for the rally have been completed and about 20,000 chairs been set up at the rally site.

PML-N elected Shehbaz Sharif as permanent president of the party at the Central General Council meeting in Islamabad’s Convention Centre on March 13.

Shehbaz was elected unopposed as no other candidate had submitted papers for the party’s top office.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ousted premier Nawaz Sharif and other bigwigs of PML-N were also present on the occasion.