CPEC will change Pakistan’s reality for better: Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Notable economist and Planning Commision Deputy Chairman Sartaj Aziz has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will change the reality, as well as the perception of Pakistan, in the coming days.

He said this while speaking at the CEO’s Corporate Breakfast at Marriot, an event arranged to share the learning of recently held World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Sartaj Aziz said that since 1993, World Economic Forum has provided an excellent opportunity to those who want to know and learn from the leaders of thoughts, leaders of action and leaders of the world. He commended the efforts of Pakistani businessmen at Davos to establish a Pakistan Pavilion for the first time in the forum’s long history.

Aziz also lauded the efforts and consistency of his friend and colleague Ikram Sehgal, who has been a torchbearer and a regular presence at World Economic Forum. He also rued the lack of interest of local businessman in CPEC economic zones and urged them to take part and play their role.

Notable businessman, columnist, a defence analyst and Pathfinder Group of Companies Chairman Ikram Sehgal, while speaking at the occasion, reminisced about his first visit to Davos along with his friend Arif Nizami in 1991. He told the audience about then prime minister Benazir Bhutto and his initial experience at Davos World Economic Forum.

He also shared anecdotes about his past experiences and lauded the role played by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at recent World Economic Forum. Sehgal also laid emphasis that now was the time for Pakistan to open up and embrace the world.

Chairman Board of Investment Naeem Zamindar, who has extensive experience as an investment banker, while speaking on the occasion said that an average Pakistani is 21-years-old and is brimming with hope and excitement. “One can sense the excitement and the joy from their faces. All they need is a good education and good opportunities to contribute towards the economy and the society,” he said.

Zamindar was of the view that Pakistan can easily achieve 9 per cent GDP growth rate and has the potential of all kinds. While shedding light on his role as Board of Investment chairman, he said that it has been an aim of his organisation to make doing business in Pakistan an easy and smooth task.

“All we need is faith in ourselves, a united mindset and disciplined struggle,” he said.

Karachi IBA Associate Professor and Director Public Affairs and Communication Huma Baqai stressed the importance of private initiatives and how they can bring in the much-needed openings and opportunities for the business in Pakistan.

The CEO Corporate Breakfast was sponsored by CEO Club, Martin Dow, Believe in Pakistan, PathFinder Group of Companies and World Economic Forum. The event was attended by CEOs, diplomats, businessmen, policymakers and journalists.