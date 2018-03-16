Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan appointed new Chief of Air Staff

ISLAMABAD: Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was on Friday appointed as the new Chief of Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The announcement comes two days before current Chief of Air Staff Sohail Aman is due to retire (on March 18).

Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of PAF in December 1983, and during his illustrious career, he commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing, two operational air bases and a regional air command.

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Command and Staff College, Jordan and National Defence University, Islamabad.

Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan holds a Master’s degree in War Studies and Defence Management. He is also a recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military)

In his previous staff appointments, he has served as Personal Staff Officer to Chief of the Air Staff, and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.