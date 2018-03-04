Chaudhary Sarwar hosts celebratory refreshment for workers

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee member and newly elected Senator Chaudhary Sarwar hosted refreshment for workers at his residence in Lahore here on Sunday. Almost four thousand workers were present at the refreshment who chanted slogans in favour of PTI chief Imran Khan and Chaudhary Sarwar.

PTI workers distributed sweets and presented flowers to Senator Sarwar to celebrate his victory in Senate elections. According to the media reports, PTI worker Athar Rasheed distributed sweets in Shahdara and Abdul Rehman distributed sweets in Lahore Cantt.

Sarwar, while talking to the workers, said that PTI workers are the real asset of the party. Without giving honour and respect to the workers, political parties cannot ensure their victory on a political front, adding that they play a pivotal role in nation building.

PTI workers also vowed to support Senator Sarwar in the future course of politics. He further added that being a legislator, I will continue serving the cause of democracy on all levels.