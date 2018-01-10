Altaf Hussain’s summons to be published in international newspapers

LONDON: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will publish Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain’s summons to appear in court, in international publications, according to a report presented by the FIA in an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

FIA Special Prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz, during a hearing of the Imran Farooq murder case, told the court that summons will be printed in The New York Times and The Guardian, with the total cost amounting to Rs1.3 million on the advertisements.

The ATC judge, Shahrukh Arjumand, however, ordered the relevant advertising agency to include the address of MQM founder’s residence in Britain as well, since only his Pakistan address has been mentioned in the advertisements.

He also informed the court that the FIA would release the required funds for the advertisements soon. A no-objection certificate issued by the Interior Ministry and a letter from the advertisement firm was included in the report submitted to the ATC.

Farooq, aged 50, was on his way home from work when he was attacked in Green Lane on September 16, 2010, outside his London home. A post-mortem examination had revealed that he died from multiple stab wounds and blunt trauma to the head.

A five-and-a-half inch bladed kitchen knife and a house brick used in the attack were recovered at the scene, London police had said in the report.

FIA had registered a case against the MQM founder and other senior party leaders in 2015 for their alleged involvement in Farooq’s murder. Mohsin, Moazzam and Shamim were arrested in the same year over suspicion of involvement in the killing.

The case was registered for “conspiracy, assistance, abettment and ultimately assassination/murder of Dr Imran farooq, ex-parliamentarian and senior member of MQM in London on Sept 2010. The case has been registered under sections 302, 34, 109, 120B of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.”