Kyrgyz deputy prime minister killed in car accident

BISHKEK: The deputy prime minister of Kyrgyzstan was killed when a vehicle he was riding in collided with a truck on a highway in the Central Asian nation.

Temir Jumakadyrov, 38, died as a result of injuries sustained in the October 7 accident west of the capital, Bishkek, the Kyrgyz government confirmed to Radio Free Europe Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

Both his driver and his assistant were killed in the collision as well.

Jumakadyrov had been tasked by Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sapar Isakov with overseeing preparations for the October 15 presidential vote to elect a successor to outgoing President Almazbek Atambaev.

Jumakadyrov was appointed to the role after Deputy Prime Minister Duishenbek Zilaliev was removed from his position overseeing elections on September 20 for calling on government workers in the southern Kyrgyz city of Batken to vote for former Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the ruling Social Democratic Party’s nominee.

Atambaev, who took office in 2011, is barred by Kyrgyzstan’s constitution from seeking a second term. Two previous presidents were driven from office by popular protests in the former Soviet republic in 2005 and 2010.

At the time of the accident, Jumakadyrov was reportedly travelling to the northwestern Talas region to inspect polling stations ahead of the election.

Kyrgyzstan has one of the highest traffic-fatality rates per capita across the former Soviet Union and Europe.