COAS visits Kakul academy, appreciates premier army institution

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Military Academy Kakul in Abbottabad on Friday, where he was briefed on various functional aspects of Academy for grooming and professional upbringing of the cadets.

Talking to the faculty, the army chief appreciated exceptionally high standards of the premier army institution and its efforts towards grooming of the young cadets to take on challenges of future battlefield, lead men from front and be good citizens of Pakistan with the drive, acumen and outlook to contribute to both their institution and the country.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Commandant PMA Maj Gen Abdullah Dogar.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, Gen Bajwa visited the family of Lieutenant Colonel Amer Wahid Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom near Panjgur, Balochistan, on September 4 in a terrorist attack.

The army chief condoled with the bereaved family and offered Fateha. He said, “The supreme sacrifices rendered by our officers and men shall never go waste.”

He reiterated that “our fight against terrorism shall continue till achievement of enduring peace and stability.”