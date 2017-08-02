Govt colleges show poor performance in Mardan region’s inter result

By: JUNAID YOUSAFZAI

MARDAN: Students of state-run colleges of Mardan region were unable to get any higher positions in the intermediate examination conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan.

The parents of the students, enrolled in government colleges, are not satisfied with the performance of the institutions.

The Mardan board has announced the results of intermediate examinations on August 1, 2017. Only one female student of the government-run college could bag a third position in the humanities group in the region.

It is to be noted that the KP government claimed that it has improved the education standard at government-run colleges.

According to the results of Mardan board, the students of government-run colleges had shown poor performance; like SSC results, none of the students was able to earn a position in the top 20 list in the HSSC examination.

According to the board intermediate results, Peace College Nowshera gained 14 positions, Quaid-e-Azam School and College System gained 8 positions, while despite the huge allocation of funds and well-qualified staff, the government-run colleges failed to gain position in the top 20.

Not a single government-sector college could secure any visible position in the examination across BISEM result 2017.

This fact is self-explanatory of the extremely poor performance of the public-sector educational institutions in Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera.

In these three districts, the results percentage stood at 67 per cent, and merely 24 candidates got A-One grade which depicts the poor performances of these colleges.

In Mardan, only 9 students from Government Post Graduate College, Mardan, were able to achieve A-one grade out of 4,450 male candidates of 29 colleges.

In District Nowshera, out of 3198 candidates, only six students qualified for A-One grade.

In District Swabi, there are 36 state-run colleges; 4,118 candidates appeared for HSSC exam and 2613 passed and the results were 63 per cent and only four candidates could make it to A-one grade.

The result of Government Higher Secondary Dobian Swabi was 15 per cent, Government Higher Secondary School Rashakai Nowshera 18 per cent, Government Degree College, Swabi, was 19 per cent and Government Degree College Katlang was 28 per cent.