Uzbek President visits GIDS to deepen collaboration in defence, tech and industrial sectors

By Staff Report
  • CDF and COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir ‘warmly receives President Mirziyoyev, his delegation during visit to the facility: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, along with senior ministers, also visited the Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS) as part of his official visit to Pakistan.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir “warmly received the president and the delegation and conducted them during the visit to the facility”, a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the visit, the President was briefed on the diverse portfolio of GIDS encompassing advanced defence solutions, industrial capabilities, and technological innovations. The delegation toured key facilities and witnessed various defence products, reflecting Pakistan’s growing expertise in indigenous defence production and industrial development, according to the military’s media wing.

The visit underscored the shared commitment of Pakistan and Uzbekistan to deepen collaboration in defence, technology, and industrial sectors. Both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing partnerships, knowledge exchange and joint ventures.

The visit marked a significant step toward strengthening bilateral ties and exploring multifarious avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

