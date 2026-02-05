Foolproof security arrangements for three-day Basant Festival put in place: IGP

Rao Abdul Kareem says zero-tolerance policy enforced against illegal kite flying during Basant

Over 10,000 police personnel deployed as Lahore divided into three security zones with drones and CCTV monitoring

1,600 cases registered under Kite Flying Act; strict enforcement underway

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Abdul Kareem on Wednesday visited Mochi Gate in Lahore to personally review security arrangements for the three-day Basant Festival.

DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran, along with other senior police officers, accompanied the Punjab IG during the visit. DIG Operations briefed the IG Punjab on the overall security plan, deployment of personnel and monitoring mechanisms put in place to ensure law and order during the festivities.

Punjab IG Police Rao Abdul Kareem directed Lahore Police to ensure complete compliance with government-issued regulations and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to maintain a safe and secure environment during Basant. He said Punjab Police had made comprehensive preparations to ensure peaceful celebrations in Lahore.

The IG Punjab said that so far 1,600 cases have been registered under the Kite Flying Act for violations. He added that more than 10,000 police officers and personnel have been deployed for Basant security duties, while additional traffic personnel have also been mobilised in view of the expected influx of visitors from other cities.

He further stated that Lahore has been divided into three security zones, adding that strict legal action would be taken without exception against the use of metallic or chemical kite string and any other violation of government regulations.

To further strengthen security and monitoring, surveillance through drones and CCTV cameras has been initiated. Citizens were advised to strictly follow the law, as violations would invite firm action. He made it clear that no leniency would be shown and that robust measures had been implemented in line with the prevailing situation.

IG Punjab added that, under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, citizens were being fully informed about Basant SOPs. He appealed to the public to strictly adhere to the code of conduct and cooperate with the police to ensure the safe celebration of Basant.

Punjab Police continue indiscriminate crackdown on Anti-Kite Flying Act violations

Meanwhile, Punjab Police continued a province-wide crackdown against violations of the Anti-Kite Flying Act.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 141 cases were registered across the province, including Lahore, while 153 accused were arrested for violating the law.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, during ongoing operations, 22,753 unapproved kites and 570 reels of kite string were recovered from the possession of the accused.

In Lahore alone, 81 accused involved in the illegal business of kites and kite string were arrested, from whose possession 2,807 kites and 202 string reels were recovered.

The spokesperson said that during the current year, a total of 4,171 accused involved in the illegal business of metallic string and unapproved kites have been arrested across Punjab. During these operations, more than 350,000 kites and 7,985 string reels have been seized.

Punjab Police have issued clear directions to all RPOs and DPOs to ensure strict enforcement of the Anti-Kite Flying Act. Indiscriminate action is being taken against kite flyers, manufacturers and those involved in illegal sales.

The spokesperson further said that for the safe conduct of the three-day Basant Festival in Lahore, police officers have been directed to strictly enforce the government-issued code of conduct. Basant has been permitted in Lahore only on specific days under strict government conditions and laws.

Only registered kite sellers are allowed to sell approved kites and string, and any violation of the law will invite strict legal action.