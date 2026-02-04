CDA defends tree-cutting drive in Islamabad, saying PMO directed operation

Authority submits report in IHC, saying drive targeted Paper Mulberry trees as major cause of allergies and asthma

Says action followed IHC orders, committee recommendations and public hearings, seeking dismissal of petition and calls it ‘without merit’

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday that its recent tree-cutting drive in the capital was conducted under direct instructions from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The statement was part of a written report submitted in response to a petition challenging the drive, which had drawn significant public criticism.

Recently, large-scale tree removal took place in at least three locations in Islamabad, including acres of tree cover around Shakarparian, triggering concerns about environmental damage. Authorities, however, maintained that only Paper Mulberry trees were removed, citing them as a major cause of pollen allergies.

In its submission, the CDA defended the operation as a well-planned campaign aimed specifically at eliminating Paper Mulberry trees, which it described as a significant source of pollen allergies and asthma in the capital. The authority cited scientific research, including a study published in the Journal of Global Health, linking Paper Mulberry pollen to increased asthma attacks and hospital visits.

The CDA also stated that the tree species deteriorated air quality and soil health. The authority emphasized that the decision followed a multi-step process:

A 2022 order from the IHC led to the formation of an Environment Committee, which recommended the trees’ removal in May 2023.

A public hearing was held in July 2023.

The issue gained renewed attention following a journalist’s column in November 2024, prompting the PMO to direct the Ministry of Health and CDA to act.

Subsequent meetings led the PMO to issue formal directions for implementing a pollen allergy management plan.

The CDA rejected allegations that trees other than Paper Mulberry were cut, or that the operation served as a cover for development projects. Trees for projects like the Marka-i-Haq Monument were reportedly transplanted to other locations. The authority also argued that no separate environmental approval was required because PAK-EPA was part of the recommending committee.

The CDA has requested the court to dismiss the petition as “without merit.”

Meanwhile, WWF-Pakistan has disputed the authorities’ claims, stating that the tree removal was not solely related to pollen allergies. “WWF-Pakistan’s field assessments indicate that vegetation loss in the capital is also linked to infrastructure development in multiple locations,” the environmental body said.