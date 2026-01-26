Saudi Arabia wants ‘strong, positive’ relationship with UAE: FM

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it hoped to have “strong, positive” ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the kingdom’s foreign minister said on Monday, but stressed that future relations were contingent on Abu Dhabi’s complete withdrawal from Yemen.

During a press conference in Warsaw, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said Riyadh was “always keen” to have a “strong, positive relationship with the UAE”.

“The UAE has now decided to leave Yemen, and I think if that indeed is the case and the UAE has completely left the issue of Yemen, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia will take responsibility,” he added.

“I think that will be the building block for making sure that the relationship with the UAE continues strong and continues to serve the interests not just of both countries but the region,” he said.

A public row had erupted between the two countries over Yemen after UAE-backed separatists seized swathes of land late last year, including areas along the Saudi border, infuriating Riyadh.

Last month, the UAE had moved to de-escalate tensions with Saudi Arabia by announcing the immediate withdrawal of its remaining forces from Yemen, after the kingdom carried out airstrikes on the Mukalla port and supported a call for UAE forces to leave within 24 hours.

The withdrawal followed a spike in diplomatic tensions, precipitated by Saudi airstrikes on the port and accusations that two UAE ships had delivered weapons to separatist forces.