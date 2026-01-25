Ayan, Amir, Khurram emerge champions at Memorial Punjab Junior & Senior Tennis event

LAHORE: Muhammad Ayan of Fatima Group stole the spotlight by clinching a remarkable triple crown while Aitchison’s Amir Mazari and Khurram Nazir bagged titles in their respective categories at the 4th Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad Memorial Punjab Junior and Senior Tennis Championship 2026 that concluded at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, on Sunday.

Fatima Group’s Ayan, a promising pupil of renowned coach Rashid Malik, delivered a commanding performance across multiple categories, underlining his growing stature in junior tennis. He captured the boys’ U14 singles title with a composed 6-4 victory over M Muaz before adding the boys’ U12 singles crown, edging past Mustafa Uzair Rana in a closely fought 7-5 final. Ayan completed his treble by teaming up with Daniyal Abdullah to win the boys’/girls’ U12 doubles title, defeating Shahnoor Umar and Shahreen Umar 6-3.

The championship also saw Shahnoor Umar enjoy a highly successful outing, securing two titles. She dominated the girls’ U14 singles final, overcoming Shahreen Umar 6-3, and repeated the same scoreline to lift the girls’ U12 singles trophy, showcasing her consistency and technical maturity.

In the boys’ U18 singles final, Amir Mazari of Aitchison produced a confident display to defeat M Muaz 6-3, claiming the title in style. The boys’ U18 doubles final, meanwhile, ended on a sporting note, with the trophy shared between the two finalist pairs. The boys’ U10 singles title went to Daniyal Afzal Malik, who edged Mustafa Zia 7-5 in an exciting contest that reflected the depth of emerging talent on display throughout the tournament.

In the senior categories, Khurram Nazir and Omer Babar claimed the 35+ doubles title, beating Arif Feroz and Emanuel 8-2. The 55+ doubles crown was secured by Dr Arif and Arif Feroz, who defeated Saleem Khan and Brigadier Ghazanfar in a competitive final.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by distinguished guests including Begum Nusrat Nazir, Imran Nazir, Shehla Rehan, veteran tennis coach Muhammad Khalid, Umer Farooq, and Muhammad Adnan. A large number of players, family members, and tennis enthusiasts were also present, adding to the celebratory atmosphere as the successful championship came to a close.