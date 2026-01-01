Pakistan reaffirms One-China policy; exchanges nuclear, prisoner lists with India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has “consistently supported China in all matters of its core interests, including Taiwan,” Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said on Thursday, reiterating Islamabad’s firm adherence to the One-China principle.

Responding to a question on recent US arms sales to Taiwan, Andrabi said Pakistan regarded Taiwan as an inalienable part of China and urged all relevant countries to honour their historical commitments.

“We call upon them to take steps to foster peace, security, and development in Taiwan and refrain from measures that may aggravate tensions or undermine peace and stability in the region,” he said.

Addressing another question, the FO spokesperson said that 15 Pakistani students and 291 other nationals stranded in Afghanistan due to border closures had safely returned home. He said Pakistan remained in contact with Afghan authorities to facilitate further returns.

A total of 1,199 Pakistanis — including 549 students and 402 other individuals — have approached the Pakistani embassy in Kabul seeking assistance, he added.

Separately, Pakistan and India on Thursday exchanged lists of their respective nuclear installations, continuing an annual confidence-building measure under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, signed on December 31, 1988.

The agreement came into force on January 27, 1991, and the exchange has been taking place on January 1 each year since 1992.

“A list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to the representative of the Indian High Commission in the Foreign Office today,” Andrabi said, adding that India was also sharing its list with the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.

He said the two sides also exchanged lists of prisoners in each other’s custody. According to a separate Foreign Office statement, Pakistan handed over a list of 257 Indian prisoners — including 58 civilians and 199 fishermen — to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Under the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, both countries are required to exchange prisoner lists on January 1 and July 1 each year.

India urged to comply with Indus Waters Treaty

Responding to a query about India’s reported approval of the 260-megawatt Dulhasti Stage-II hydropower project on the Chenab River in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Andrabi said the move raised serious concerns and violated the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

He said Pakistan had not been provided prior information or notification regarding the project, which was mandatory under the treaty. The Pakistani commissioner for Indus waters has sought clarification from his Indian counterpart on the project’s nature, scope and technical details.

“Any project on the western rivers is subject to strict design, operational controls and information-sharing requirements,” he said, adding that India could not misuse its restricted allowance under the IWT.

“In the absence of formal communication from the Indian side, Pakistan is unable to assess the project’s conformity with treaty provisions. We therefore urge India to urgently return to treaty compliance,” he said.

The FO spokesperson reiterated that the Indus Waters Treaty remained a binding international agreement, stressing that while Pakistan remained committed to peaceful dispute resolution, it would “never compromise on its existential water rights”.