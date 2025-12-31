In tit-for-tat move, Mali and Burkina announce restricting entry for US nationals

WASHINGTON, DC: Mali and Burkina Faso have announced travel restrictions on American nationals in a tit-for-tat move after the US included both African countries on a no-entry list.

In statements issued separately by both countries’ foreign ministries and seen on Wednesday by AFP, they said they were imposing “equivalent measures” on US citizens, after US President Donald Trump expanded a travel ban to nearly 40 countries this month, based solely on nationality.

That list included Syrian citizens, as well as Palestinian Authority passport holders, and nationals of some of Africa’s poorest countries, including also Niger, Sierra Leone and South Sudan.

The White House said it was banning foreigners who “intend to threaten” Americans.

Burkina Faso’s foreign ministry said in the statement that it was applying “equivalent visa measures” on Americans, while Mali said it was, “with immediate effect”, applying “the same conditions and requirements on American nationals that the American authorities have imposed on Malian citizens entering the United States”.

It voiced its “regret” that the United States had made “such an important decision without the slightest prior consultation”.

After Niger🇳🇪, Mali🇲🇱 also STRIKES BACK at the USA 🇺🇲.

Wait and see Burkina Faso🇧🇫 following suit. The AES ain’t fuckable with! @POTUS @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump “The Government of the Republic of Mali will apply, with immediate effect, to U.S. nationals the same conditions… https://t.co/qinvRyubIP pic.twitter.com/Tcb5YLKgIE — Amadou Baba Diarra (AES❤️ 🇧🇫🇲🇱🇳🇪) (@dpdiarra) December 30, 2025

The two sub-Saharan countries, both run by military juntas, are members of a confederation that also includes Niger.

Niger has not officially announced any counter-measures to the US travel ban, but the country’s news agency, citing a diplomatic source, said last week that such measures had been decided.

In his December 17 announcement, Trump also imposed partial travel restrictions on citizens of other African countries including the most populous, Nigeria, as well as Ivory Coast and Senegal, which qualified for the football World Cup to be played next year in the United States as well as Canada and Mexico.