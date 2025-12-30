Sports

Shaheen Afridi returns home after injury cuts short BBL stint

By News Desk
Pakistans Shaheen Afridi tosses a ball during a practice session ahead of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 15, 2022. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP) (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been recalled from the ongoing Big Bash League after suffering what was described as an unexpected injury while representing Brisbane Heat.

The left-arm pacer sustained the injury during Brisbane Heat’s match against the Adelaide Strikers, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board to call him back for rehabilitation.

In a message shared on social media, Shaheen thanked the Brisbane Heat management and supporters for backing him during his debut season in the tournament. He confirmed that the PCB had asked him to return to Pakistan to begin rehab, adding that he hoped to be back on the field soon and would continue supporting his team from afar.

The 25-year-old featured in four matches during this year’s BBL, managing two wickets while conceding runs at a high economy rate.

Shaheen is not part of Pakistan’s T20I squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, with his absence already confirmed before the injury due to his BBL commitments. Former captain Babar Azam was also left out of the revised squad for the same reason.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three T20 internationals against Sri Lanka, followed by a home series against Australia later in January as part of their build-up to the next global events.

The nature of Shaheen’s knee issue has also sparked concern about his long-term fitness, with questions emerging over his availability for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, set to begin on 7 February in India and Sri Lanka.

Banks to observe public holiday on New Year’s Day
Manhole deaths should not be politicised, says Karachi mayor
