Massive foreign investment pledged to PFF for launch of Professional Football League

LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has taken a major step forward in its efforts to develop a professional football league in the country, as several foreign investment companies prepare to engage with the federation in introductory meetings.

PFF President Syed Mohsen Gilani expressed optimism about the development, saying that the federation has already received introductory proposals from potential investors and will soon shortlist the most suitable companies to move forward. “This is the confidence demonstrated in the elected body of the PFF, which will elevate the standard of football in Pakistan through international investment.”

The PFF president added, “These initial proposals reflect strong interest in supporting the growth of the professional football league in Pakistan. We are carefully evaluating each one to ensure they align with our vision and long-term strategy.”

The federation plans to hold working sessions and workshops with shortlisted investors, where detailed discussions will be conducted on operational modalities, strategic planning, and collaborative opportunities. Gilani emphasized that the engagement with international partners represents a pragmatic and forward-looking approach to enhancing the PFF Professional Football League and improving professional football infrastructure nationwide.

“This is an encouraging start. By bringing in responsible foreign and national investors, we aim to create a sustainable model for a professional football league in Pakistan, providing opportunities for players, clubs, the corporate sector, and fans alike,” he added.

Mohsen Gilani has stressed that these steps mark the beginning of a structured process to initiate the international-standard professional football league in the country, with transparency, accountability, and long-term growth at the forefront of all discussions with potential partners.