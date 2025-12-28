Afghanistan and Tajikistan investigate deadly border clash

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government said that it is coordinating with Tajikistan to investigate a deadly border clash that killed five people, including two Tajik border guards.

Officials emphasized the need to prevent external forces from damaging bilateral relations.

Tajik authorities reported that three alleged militants crossed illegally from Afghanistan into Khatlon province. Tajik security forces killed the intruders, but two of their border guards also lost their lives during the confrontation.

The total reported casualties from the incident reached five, highlighting the continued volatility along the 1,350-kilometre (839-mile) mountainous border shared by the two nations.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi confirmed that Kabul and Dushanbe have initiated a joint investigation into the incident.

“I spoke to the foreign minister of Tajikistan, and we are working together to prevent such incidents,” Muttaqi said at an event in Kabul. He added that malicious elements might be attempting to damage relations between the neighboring countries.

Background

Tajikistan has historically expressed concern over security risks from Afghanistan, particularly since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. President Emomali Rahmon has criticized the Taliban and urged respect for ethnic Tajiks in Afghanistan.

In late November and early December, at least five Chinese nationals were killed and several wounded in two separate attacks along the Afghan-Tajik border.

A December UN report noted that the militant group Jamaat Ansarullah operates across Afghanistan with the aim of destabilizing Tajikistan. Additionally, Dushanbe is wary of Daesh in Khorasan operating near its borders.