Winter storm hits New York region, disrupting airline travel

NEW YORK: A winter storm packing a mix of snow and sleet swept the U.S. Northeast early on Saturday, disrupting post-holiday weekend airline traffic and prompting officials in New York and New Jersey to issue weather emergency declarations.

New York, the country’s largest city, was set to receive up to ten inches of snow overnight, with temperatures dropping to below freezing and the chilly weather continuing into the weekend.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said all departments are on alert under the city’s Winter Weather Emergency Plan.

“As New Yorkers continue to celebrate the holidays and prepare to celebrate the new year, they should also prepare for hazardous travel conditions Friday into Saturday,” he said. “Avoid driving if possible, give yourself extra travel time on public transit, and stay alert to changing conditions.”

In many areas, snow was forecast to be mixed or glazed over with sleet and freezing rain.

“The safety of New Yorkers is my top priority, and I continue to urge extreme caution throughout the duration of this storm,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement, asking residents to “avoid unnecessary travel.”

Ice storm warnings and winter weather advisories were likewise posted for most of Pennsylvania, much of Massachusetts, and most of New Jersey, where a state of emergency also was declared. High winds were forecast as part of the storm.

Snow began falling in western New York state and the New York City area on Friday evening and intensifying on Saturday.

More than 1,600 commercial airline flights within the United States and into or out of the country were canceled on Friday, and 7,800-plus were delayed as weather conditions began to worsen, according to the flight-tracking service FlightAware.

The three major airports serving the New York City area – John F. Kennedy, Newark Liberty International and LaGuardia Airport – accounted for the bulk of Friday’s flight cancellations. All three issued alerts on the social media platform X, warning travelers of potential disruptions.

Another 650 flights that had been scheduled to depart or land in the U.S. on Saturday were canceled, FlightAware reported.

Representatives from American Airlines, United Airlines and JetBlue Airways said those carriers had waived change fees normally charged to rebook for passengers whose travel plans may be affected by weather-related disruptions.

New Jersey and Pennsylvania issued commercial vehicle restrictions for some roads, including many interstate highways.