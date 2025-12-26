Messi tops global list as greatest athlete of the modern era

Inter Miami star and Argentina’s iconic footballer Lionel Messi has added another landmark honour to his illustrious career after being named the greatest athlete of the 21st century by a Canadian magazine.

According to Le Journal de Québec, Messi secured the top position in a ranking of the world’s 25 most influential athletes across multiple sports. The list was compiled on the basis of extraordinary achievements, major titles and overall global impact.

Messi finished ahead of his long-time football rival Cristiano Ronaldo and a host of legendary figures from other sporting disciplines. NFL great Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, was ranked second, while Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian with 28 medals, placed third.

The list also featured several other global icons, including tennis champion Serena Williams, sprint legend Usain Bolt and NBA superstar LeBron James.

In a result that surprised many fans, Cristiano Ronaldo was placed tenth, ranking behind athletes such as tennis great Novak Djokovic, gymnastics star Simone Biles and basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The recognition further cements Messi’s reputation as one of the most influential and accomplished athletes in the history of modern sport.