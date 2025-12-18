Entertainment

Meesha Shafi teams up across borders for new single

By News Desk

Meesha Shafi has announced a fresh musical release, revealing that her upcoming single Sachay Loki will arrive this Friday. The track marks a cross-border collaboration with Indian singer-songwriter Talwiinder, following days of speculation and online teasers.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Meesha posted the song’s cover art alongside a Punjabi caption that spoke of unity and shared growth. The artwork shows the two artists standing back-to-back against a dramatic solar eclipse, with Meesha adorned in a shimmering chain headpiece while Talwiinder appears in his signature face paint and bandana.

Talwiinder is no stranger to collaborations with Pakistani musicians. In 2023, he joined forces with Hasan Raheem on Wishes, a track that went on to rank among Pakistan’s ten most-streamed songs, placing second in 2024 and fifth in 2025. He also collaborated with Afusic and Ali Soomro on a rendition of Pal Pal, which emerged as the sixth most-streamed song on Spotify in Pakistan this year.

Earlier this year, Meesha released her debut album Khilnay Ko in May to widespread acclaim. Building on its success, she submitted the album for consideration at the 2026 Grammy Awards in three categories.

