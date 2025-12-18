Fake news on social media biggest threat of digital age, says Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday warned that the spread of fake news on social media has emerged as the most serious challenge of the digital age, stressing the need for responsible online behaviour and a balanced approach amid fast-changing technologies.

Addressing the concluding session of the National Cyber Security Seminar, the minister said any meaningful understanding of cybersecurity must begin with demographic realities. He pointed to Pakistan’s rapidly expanding digital footprint, noting that the country now has more than 117 million internet users, 148 million mobile broadband subscribers, and over 79 million active social media accounts.

Tarar said digital life today is divided across generations. He described digital immigrants as those who entered the online world later in life and have had to adjust to its constant transformation, while digital natives were born into a connected environment and are fluent in digital communication from an early age.

Referring to this generational divide, he said digital natives generally interact with technology instinctively, whereas digital immigrants continue to learn how to use social media in a responsible manner. He added that cybersecurity awareness cannot follow a uniform model, arguing that effective engagement requires customised approaches that reflect different audiences, platforms, and communication styles.

The minister also outlined the rapid development of Pakistan’s cyberspace over the past four decades. He recalled a gradual and structured transition from traditional media to electronic platforms, describing it as a natural evolution. According to Tarar, print media underwent a complete transformation through a systematic shift to electronic formats.

He said that during this phase, strong editorial controls were in place, boards of directors operated within media organisations, and the establishment of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority in the early 2000s provided a formal regulatory structure. This organised framework, he said, supported the orderly growth of the media sector.

In contrast, Tarar said the move from electronic to digital media occurred abruptly and without preparation. He noted that the transition was accepted as it unfolded, but its speed meant that regulatory mechanisms, public awareness, and institutional understanding lagged behind. He added that it took considerable time to comprehend the realities of cyberspace and cybersecurity, contributing to the challenges now faced in the digital environment.