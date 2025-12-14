Pakistani stunt driver breaks global record with reverse driving feat

Pakistani stuntman Sultan Muhammad Golden has set a new world record after delivering a remarkable performance during a stunt show held in Quetta, Balochistan.

Golden completed a one-mile drive in reverse in just 57 seconds, surpassing the previous record established in 2022 by an American stuntman, who had completed the same distance in one minute and 15 seconds.

Event organizers confirmed that the timing represents the fastest long-distance reverse drive ever officially recorded. The stunt drew loud applause from spectators, who witnessed the technically demanding performance firsthand.

Officials said the feat required exceptional vehicle control, intense focus, and precise maneuvering, making it one of the most challenging stunts attempted in recent years.

Speaking after the event, Sultan Golden attributed his success to dedication, continuous practice, and hard work. He said his ambition is to represent Pakistan internationally and continue setting new benchmarks in the world of stunt driving.