PM urges world to press Kabul to rein in terrorism, address Pakistan’s security concerns

Premier Shehbaz stresses need for Afghan Taliban to fully address Pakistan’s security concerns

Calls on international community to press Taliban to honour obligations

Appreciates Qatar, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE for ceasefire efforts, reaffirming commitment to peaceful dispute resolution

Emphasizes support for Gaza, Palestinian people, and Kashmiri rights, linking sustainable development with lasting peace and socioeconomic progress

Urges global action on climate change, poverty, and transnational threats

Holds bilateral talks with leaders from Russia, Türkiye, Iran, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan to strengthen regional cooperation

ASHGABAT: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called on the international community to urge the Afghan Taliban to honour their international obligations and rein in terrorist groups operating from Afghan territory, stressing that Pakistan’s security concerns must be “fully addressed.”

Speaking at the International Year of Peace and Trust Forum in Turkmenistan, the premier also highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful dispute resolution, regional stability, and global humanitarian efforts, including support for Gaza and the Palestinian people. During his two-day visit, he held high-level bilateral meetings with leaders from friendly countries, including Türkiye, Iran, Russia, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, to discuss peace, trade, connectivity, and cooperation in addressing cross-border terrorism and regional challenges.

The premier made these remarks while addressing the International Year of Peace and Trust Forum in Turkmenistan’s capital, where he also held bilateral meetings with heads of friendly countries attending the forum.

Talking about the “scourge” of terrorism on the occasion, the premier called on the international community and said, “We need the international community to urge the Afghan Taliban regime to fulfil its international obligations and commitments and rein in terrorists operating from its territory.”

PM Shehbaz also expressed gratitude to Qatar, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates for their efforts in brokering a ceasefire between Islamabad and Kabul.

The premier noted that while the ceasefire still stood, it remained “fragile.”

He also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to “peaceful dispute resolution.”

Pakistan, which has been grappling with the problem of terrorism for long, has been demanding that the rulers in Kabul take action to stop cross-border terrorism. But, the Afghan Taliban deny Islamabad’s allegation of terrorists being allowed to use Afghan soil to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

The two sides also engaged in border skirmishes in recent months, following which a ceasefire was reached. Pakistan and Afghanistan have also held talks with the mediation of Turkiye and Qatar, but the negotiators have failed to bridge differences over how to prevent cross-border terrorism.

Today, PM Shehbaz, who is on a two-day visit to Turkmenistan, raised the matter in his address at the international forum hosted in Ashgabat to mark the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

The United Nations granted Turkmenistan the status of a neutral country in 1995. It defines neutrality as “the legal status arising from the abstention of a state from all participation in a war between other states, the maintenance of an attitude of impartiality toward the belligerents, and the recognition by the belligerents of this abstention and impartiality.”

A forum was organised in the Turkmen capital today to commemorate the development where global leaders, including heads of state from Russia and Turkiye, were among the attendees.

The premier continued that the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) adoption of resolution 2788 earlier this year was a strong endorsement of Pakistan’s vision for the peaceful settlement of disputes.

In July, the UNSC had unanimously adopted a resolution sponsored by Pakistan, calling for the strengthening of international mechanisms to settle disputes through peaceful means.

In his remarks, PM Shehbaz also talked about Gaza and expressed the hope that ongoing peace efforts would “ultimately protect and save the lives of innocent Palestinians, ensuring a lasting and permanent ceasefire, [and] allow the flow of critical humanitarian aid.”

“Pakistan has been and shall continue to support all efforts aimed at upholding the inalienable right to self-defence for the Palestinian people as well as the brave and resilient Kashmiri people,” he went on to say.

The premier noted that “the pursuit of lasting peace is intrinsically linked to the path of sustainable development.”

“In this regard, the 2030 agenda for sustainable development presents a universal blueprint for a better and peaceful world.

“Socio-economic development and the welfare of our people are my government’s foremost priority,” he said.

PM Shehbaz told the conference that Pakistan was making “significant strides in several key areas, including advancing financial inclusion, bringing women and marginalised into the economic mainstream.”

Shifting his attention to climate, the premier said that Pakistan had demonstrated its commitment to undertaking cleaner and greener solutions, “transforming our landscape and setting a global example in ecosystem restoration.”

The premier, however, pointed out that similar to many developing nations, Pakistan’s “quest” for sustainable development was “facing the headwinds of climate-induced disasters and inequities in international economic relations.”

He also highlighted the “catastrophic impact” of floods in recent years. The prime minister told the gathering that “climate change, poverty, and inequality are not isolated challenges.”

“These are transnational threats,” he said, adding that resolving them required “solutions built on a foundation of shared responsibility and unity of purpose, and access to advanced technology, especially digital technology.”

He insisted that “it must also be equitable and without any kind of discrimination.”

In his concluding remarks, PM Shehbaz thanked the Turkmenistan leadership for hosting the forum.

“I appeal to all of you ladies and gentlemen to let this forum serve as a genuine call to action and urgent action for a new paradigm of international relations where we move from zero-sum mindsets to purposeful cooperation,” the premier said.

“Let us invest in connectivity, not just as conduits for transportation of goods but as bridges for people, ideas and prosperity. Let us commit to [resolving] disputes peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy and reaffirm our earnest commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, and let us together chart a common course towards a future defined by peace, mutual trust and shared prosperity.

“For far too long, the seeds of hatred and conflict have overshadowed our world,” PM Shehbaz noted, calling on the world to “let the dove of peace take flight once more.”

PM Shehbaz also held informal meetings with several other world leaders on sidelines of the international forum, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov, state broadcaster PTV News reported.

Dar meets other foreign ministers

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who is accompanying the premier to Turkmenistan, held a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

In a post on X, Dar said that the pair discussed “bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional developments”.

“We agreed to further deepen collaboration in trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties, and reaffirmed our commitment to working together for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region,” he added.

In a separate post, Dar said that he also met with Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubeav, and the pair “reviewed progress” on Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan’s bilateral relations.

“Following the recent visit of the president of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, we reviewed the progress of our bilateral relations, discussed regional developments, and agreed to work together to further enhance cooperation for the mutual benefit of our peoples,” Dar added.

Dar also met the foreign ministers of Turkiye and Oman, and the three exchanged views on “regional and international developments.”

“Good to catch up with my brothers, FM Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi @badralbusaidi of Oman and FM Hakan Fidan @HakanFidan of Türkiye, today in Ashgabat on the sidelines of the Peace & Trust Conference,” he said in another post on X.

“We exchanged views on regional & international developments, and reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen our fraternal ties,” he said.

The foreign minister also met with his counterparts from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

In the meeting with Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the pair agreed to “deepen cooperation” across various sectors.

While in a meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Dar and Saidov reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz and other leaders attending the international forum, also visited the Monument of Neutrality in Ashgabat, where a floral wreath laying ceremony was held.

PM Shehbaz had met Turk­menistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Thursday and congratulated him on the 30th anniversary of Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan and on the UN designation of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust.

While underscoring the importance of the historic and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, the PM expressed his resolve to further strengthen ties between the two countries, partic­ularly through enh­anced trade and economic engagement.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to enhance connectivity with Turkmenistan through land and sea routes.

In a subsequent post on X, the premier said he looked forward to welcoming President Berdimuhamedov and politician Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Pakistan next year.

PM Shehbaz has undertaken the visit at the invitation of the Turkmen president.

In addition to Dar, Power Minister Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Tariq Fatemi, a key aid to the PM, and Special Assistant to the PM Talha Burki are part of the delegation accompanying the premier on the trip.