Farid Maneka graces 42nd Millat Tractors Governors Cup as Gymkhana golfer shines

LAHORE: The 42nd Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Championship teed off in impressive fashion at the picturesque Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Friday, delivering a day of intense competition, refined skill, and standout performances.

The event drew significant attention not only for its competitive field but also for the notable appearance of Farid Maneka, whose presence added prestige to one of the city’s most anticipated golfing fixtures. Amid favourable playing conditions and meticulous course preparation, one Lahore Gymkhana golfer produced the most commanding display of the opening day.

Demonstrating a combination of controlled aggression and remarkable accuracy, he carded an exceptional net score of 66, placing himself at the forefront of the leaderboard and setting the tone for the championship’s next rounds. His performance was characterised by classy shot-making, well-calculated course management, and a consistency rarely seen in opening-day play. Every drive, chip, and putt reflected a calm competitive temperament, an asset that may carry him deep into the contest.

The championship organisers acknowledged the pivotal role of Imran Ayub, whose unwavering commitment and organisational effort ensured the successful staging of this prestigious tournament. From logistics to player coordination, his work was instrumental in maintaining the event’s traditional excellence.

A number of other strong contenders also delivered noteworthy performances: Ayan Mumtaz posted an impressive net 68, staying well within striking distance of the leader. Aayan Bashir maintained competitive pressure with a solid net 69. Mugheesuddin Khan followed closely with a commendable net 70, keeping him among the top challengers moving into the next rounds.

Officials and competitors alike praised the tournament’s smooth execution. The playing conditions, fairway maintenance, green speeds, and scheduling were widely appreciated, helping facilitate high-quality golf throughout the day.