Ibrahim Manhole Tragedy: ‘My child was left to drown for 14 hours, I will cover all open manholes’ – Grieving father’s vow

Karachi Tragedy: Father of Ibrahim, Who Died After Falling Into Open Manhole, Vows to Take Action

The father of Ibrahim, a young boy who tragically lost his life after falling into an open manhole at Nipa Chowrangi in Karachi, has expressed his determination to take matters into his own hands. Nabeel, the grieving father, stated that if the government is unable to cover open manholes, he will personally begin placing covers on them to prevent any further tragedies like the one that claimed his son’s life.

“I can’t rely on anyone else. My son is gone, and I am left with nothing but a broken heart,” Nabeel said. “I don’t know who to approach or what to do. No one comes to address these issues when needed. If the authorities were truly concerned, they would have been there. My son was in the water for 14 to 15 hours, and no one came to save him.”

Nabeel further emphasized his frustration with the lack of response from the authorities. “If anyone was truly responsible, they would have taken action, but no one came. I will now take matters into my own hands,” he vowed.

He also urged the public to contact him, saying, “If the people want, I will personally arrange for manhole covers to be installed in front of their homes or at other locations.”

This tragic incident has highlighted the urgent need for better infrastructure and safety measures in Karachi, with Nabeel’s desperate plea drawing attention to the larger issue of neglected public safety hazards.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for immediate action to prevent further loss of life. Local residents and activists have rallied behind Nabeel’s call for manhole covers to be installed across the city to safeguard against such preventable accidents.

As the grief-stricken father vows to take matters into his own hands, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the dire need for government accountability and action in ensuring public safety.