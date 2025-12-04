Entertainment

Famous influencer Pyari Maryam passes away during child birth

By News Desk

Pakistani influencer Pyari Maryam has passed away shortly after giving birth, a tragedy that has left her followers heartbroken.

On Thursday, December 4, her husband Ahsan Ali shared the news on Instagram, announcing her death and praying for mercy, forgiveness, and strength for the family during what he described as an unimaginable loss.

The announcement quickly spread across social media, prompting fellow influencer Fatima Jaffery to reveal the cause of Maryam’s passing. She shared that Maryam died shortly after childbirth, offering prayers for her forgiveness and urging people to recognize how delicate and critical pregnancy can be for women.

Another popular Instagram figure, Ken Doll, expressed sorrow over the news, describing Pyari Maryam as “the sweetest soul.”

Maryam had built a loyal online community through her soft-spoken nature and heartfelt content, touching the lives of many. She and her husband were joyfully preparing to welcome their first child, excited to begin a new chapter together.

Her sudden passing has cast a shadow of grief across social platforms, with fans and fellow creators mourning the loss of a gentle and uplifting presence.

Previous article
Trump gets a new nickname ‘Commander in Sleep’ for dozing off in Cabinet meeting
Next article
World’s largest Markhor monument stands tall in Kaghan
News Desk
News Desk

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

UK universities shut out recruitment of Pakistani, Bangladeshi students amid visa...

Rising asylum claims prompt universities to suspend recruitment from “high-risk” countries: reports Chester, Wolverhampton, Sunderland, and others higher education institutes halt admissions until...

Pakistan denies Amnesty’s spyware claims, calls report ‘baseless’

PTI decries as govt bans meetings for Uzma Khanum, others for violating prison code

President Zardari, Zhaparov agree to inject new momentum in Pakistan-Kyrgyz ties

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.