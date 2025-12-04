Famous influencer Pyari Maryam passes away during child birth

Pakistani influencer Pyari Maryam has passed away shortly after giving birth, a tragedy that has left her followers heartbroken.

On Thursday, December 4, her husband Ahsan Ali shared the news on Instagram, announcing her death and praying for mercy, forgiveness, and strength for the family during what he described as an unimaginable loss.

The announcement quickly spread across social media, prompting fellow influencer Fatima Jaffery to reveal the cause of Maryam’s passing. She shared that Maryam died shortly after childbirth, offering prayers for her forgiveness and urging people to recognize how delicate and critical pregnancy can be for women.

Another popular Instagram figure, Ken Doll, expressed sorrow over the news, describing Pyari Maryam as “the sweetest soul.”

Maryam had built a loyal online community through her soft-spoken nature and heartfelt content, touching the lives of many. She and her husband were joyfully preparing to welcome their first child, excited to begin a new chapter together.

Her sudden passing has cast a shadow of grief across social platforms, with fans and fellow creators mourning the loss of a gentle and uplifting presence.