Shooter Mohsin Nawaz applauds Pakistan Army and Punjab govt for historic World Boxing Championship

LAHORE: Renowned Pakistani sports psychologist, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient, and international F-Class long-range shooting champion Mohsin Nawaz has lauded the Pakistan Army and the Punjab government for their outstanding organization of the 2nd World International Boxing Championship, calling it a “major breakthrough” for Pakistan’s global sporting reputation.

The prestigious four-day championship, titled “Fight for Glory”, was held from November 26 to 29 at the Jinnah Sports Complex, Lahore, where 44 elite boxers from 15 countries competed in a high-profile international sporting spectacle. The event marked a significant milestone for Pakistan, transforming Lahore into an international hub for combat sports.

Speaking at the championship, Mohsin Nawaz emphasized that hosting multinational sporting events is essential for strengthening Pakistan’s international image. “As a sports psychologist, I firmly believe that international sporting events of this caliber have a powerful impact on global perception. Pakistan needs more such initiatives that showcase our professionalism, hospitality, and world-class organizational capabilities,” Nawaz stated.

The championship was jointly organized by the Punjab Government, Lahore Corps, and Fauji Foundation, in collaboration with the World Boxing Association (WBA). It attracted top-tier boxers from countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, South Korea, Australia, Ireland, and several others.

As Pakistan’s leading F-Class shooter with 10 international medals, Mohsin Nawaz attended as a distinguished guest and observer, offering insight from both an elite athlete’s and a sports psychologist’s perspective. He described the event as a “game-changer” for Pakistan’s emerging sports industry.

“The seamless coordination, strict security measures, hospitality for international athletes, and overall execution were outstanding. The Pakistan Army’s Lahore Corps and the Punjab government deserve the highest praise for delivering such a world-class event,” he added.

During the championship, Nawaz also interacted with prominent sports figures, including British-Pakistani boxing icon Amir Khan, former cricket captain Shahid Afridi, and legendary batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq, along with several international athletes. He described the experience as both inspiring and professionally enriching. “Meeting sports legends while witnessing a championship of this scale was truly remarkable. It reflects Pakistan’s growing influence in international sports,” Nawaz shared.

Highlighting the broader social impact, Nawaz stressed the psychological and inspirational value such events provide to Pakistan’s youth. “When young people witness international athletes performing on home soil, it elevates aspirations, improves mental health, and strengthens national pride. This is the soft power Pakistan needs to project globally.”

He further pledged his full support for Pakistan’s sports development initiatives: “I stand ready to contribute in every possible capacity, from athlete mentoring and psychological training to event promotion, to ensure Pakistan continues hosting world-class competitions.”

The championship was attended by several dignitaries, including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah. International participants also publicly praised Pakistan’s hospitality, facilities, and the vibrant atmosphere created by the organizers.