PML-N takes clear lead as by-polls held in 13 NA and PA constituencies amid rigging allegations

Unofficial results show PML-N leading in key National and Punjab Assembly seats

Tufail Jutt surges with over 136,000 votes in NA-143 Sahiwal as party dominates NA-96 Faisalabad and NA-18 Haripur

Punjab Assembly seats in Faisalabad, Sahiwal, and Sargodha show strong PML-N performance

PM Shehbaz congratulates victorious candidates, praises party leadership

ECP chief hails by-elections as ‘very peaceful,’ citing low turnout as normal for mid-term polls

Security heightened with 20,000 personnel deployed, mobile phones barred inside polling stations

PTI alleges rigging and disruption, claims workers detained and camps dismantled

PPP urges voters in southern Punjab to come out, stressing Form-45 verification

LAHORE/FAISALABAD/HARIPUR/ISLAMABAD: Ruling PML-N’s candidates are leading with a “clear margin” as vote count continued after polling concluded for by-elections in six National Assembly and seven Punjab Assembly constituencies, according to unofficial results till late midnight.

The political landscape witnessed the high-stakes electoral test on Sunday as by-elections were held in six National Assembly and seven Punjab Assembly constituencies across the country. Voters in a total of 13 constituencies—including NA-18 Haripur, NA-96 Faisalabad-II, NA-104 Faisalabad-X, NA-129 Lahore-XIII, NA-143 Sahiwal-III, NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan-II, PP-73 Sargodha-III, PP-87 Mianwali-III, PP-98 Faisalabad-I, PP-115 Faisalabad-XVIII, PP-116 Faisalabad-XIX, PP-203 Sahiwal-VI, and PP-269 Muzaffargarh-II—turned out amid tight security and heightened political tension.

These seats had fallen vacant primarily due to the disqualification of several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers in cases linked to the May 9, 2023, riots that erupted following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

With unofficial and unconfirmed results showing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leading in multiple constituencies, the by-elections are being viewed as a significant indicator of public sentiment ahead of the general elections.

PML-N leads in key NA and PA constituencies

According to unofficial results, in NA-143 Sahiwal, PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Tufail Jutt secured a commanding lead with 136,313 votes from all 442 polling stations, while independent candidate Zarar Akbar trailed with 13,120 votes. In NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan, PML-N’s Mehmood Qadir Leghari led with 40,527 votes, followed by PPP candidate Sardar Dost Khosa, who received 19,008 votes.

In NA-18 Haripur, PML-N’s Babar Nawaz led with 44,707 votes against independent candidate Sheher Naz’s 28,469 votes. NA-129 Lahore, which witnessed an intense contest, saw PML-N’s Hafiz Nauman leading with 38,252 votes, while PTI-backed Chaudhry Arslan secured 17,047 votes. In NA-96 Faisalabad-II, Bilal Chaudhry of PML-N led with 63,957 votes, followed by independent Malik Nawab Sher Waseer with 21,067 votes.

Among Punjab Assembly constituencies, PP-269 Muzaffargarh saw PPP’s Mian Alamdar Qureshi leading with 23,227 votes, while independent Iqbal Pitafi trailed at 13,444 votes. In PP-87 Mianwali, Ali Haider Noor Khan led with 44,944 votes against Nawabzada Ayaz Khan’s 2,622 votes. PP-98 Faisalabad reported PML-N’s Azad Ali Tabassum leading with 28,907 votes, followed by independent Muhammad Ajmal Cheema with 20,401 votes. Other PML-N leads were reported in PP-115 Faisalabad, PP-203 Sahiwal, and PP-73 Sargodha.

Prime Minister congratulates PML-N’s Tufail Jutt

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his congratulations to Muhammad Tufail Jutt on his “resounding” victory in the NA-143 Chichawatni by-election. In a statement, he attributed the win to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, the tireless work of party workers, and public confidence in Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s development initiatives.

“The victory in NA-143 is a reflection of the people’s trust in PML-N’s commitment to service, development, and governance,” the prime minister added. He also urged Tufail Jutt to dedicate himself to serving the constituency and advancing public welfare, saying, “He will represent the aspirations of his constituents and work day and night for their progress.”

ECP hails peaceful voting, low turnout noted

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Chairman Sikandar Sultan Raja described the by-elections as “very peaceful” and thanked the provincial governments for implementing stringent security arrangements. While turnout was reported to be relatively low, Raja noted that by-elections typically see lower voter engagement compared to general elections.

“The Commission has taken impartial action against those violating the code of conduct. Some reports were received from District Returning Officers, while certain complaints were taken suo motu. However, no extraordinary complaints were reported,” he said.

Security, arrangements, and accessibility

A total of 2,792 polling stations were established, with 408 highly sensitive and 1,032 sensitive locations. Over 20,000 security personnel, including police, Elite Force, and paramilitary units, were deployed to maintain order. Walk-through gates, women-only booths, and ramps for the elderly and differently-abled were provided at all stations. The Punjab government’s “Clean Punjab” teams ensured sanitation, while ECP control rooms monitored proceedings in real time.

Despite meticulous arrangements, voter turnout remained low in several constituencies. In NA-18 Haripur, only 23 votes had been cast at Bank Colony polling booth out of 1,036 registered female voters by mid-morning. Some voters expressed frustration at the distance of polling stations from residential areas.

Political leadership mobilizes support

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged voters to participate actively in southern Punjab by-elections, including PP-269 Muzaffargarh and NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan, urging supporters to ensure Form-45 was collected from polling booths.

PTI, meanwhile, alleged police disruption and rigging. Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Moin Riaz Qureshi claimed party workers were detained, transport vehicles impounded, and camps dismantled in NA-129 Lahore. PTI-backed independent candidate Chaudhry Arsalan said complaints were coming from various polling stations, while MPA Mun Javed alleged vote obstruction and vowed to guard votes across the constituency.

A temporary suspension of voting occurred at Karamdad polling station in PP-269 Muzaffargarh due to a scuffle between groups but resumed shortly after. PTI’s Hammad Azhar had earlier claimed missing Form-45s in election materials in Lahore, calling it a “serious violation” of the electoral process.

Army and civil forces deployed

The Interior Ministry approved deployment of Pakistan Army and civil armed forces as second- and third-tier responders for security, with troops on standby across all 13 constituencies.

ECP also barred media outlets from broadcasting unofficial results until one hour after polls closed to prevent misinformation. Only Returning Officers are authorized to announce official results.

Polling highlights across constituencies

Polling for NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan involved 226 stations and 860 booths, with over 3,000 police personnel deployed, including Elite Force, Lady Police, and RMP contingents. In Faisalabad, more than 1.9 million voters were registered across two NA and three PA constituencies, with contests between PML-N candidates and PTI-backed independents.

In Lahore’s NA-129, voters were delayed due to late polling staff arrival at Polling Station No. 74, but voting commenced at 8:50am. Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad cast his vote, emphasizing fair and transparent public service as a key factor.

Violations of ECP SOPs

Reports of mobile phone usage inside polling stations surfaced in PP-98 Chak Jhumra, PP-116 Faisalabad, and NA-18 Haripur. PTI and PML-N workers were seen chanting slogans and confronting each other in Lahore’s NA-129.

Sunday’s by-elections, conducted under tight security and stringent administrative oversight, reflected a mix of public trust in PML-N and ongoing political challenges faced by PTI, particularly in urban Punjab. While PML-N leads in multiple constituencies signal a consolidation of support, low voter turnout and procedural complaints highlight ongoing concerns regarding electoral engagement and compliance. With the final results pending confirmation by the ECP, these by-elections are being closely watched as a bellwether for national political trends ahead of the general elections.